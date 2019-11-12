TG Therapeutics net loss widens in Q3

TG Therapeutics (TGTX +0.4% ) Q3 results: Revenues: $0.04M (unch).

Net loss: ($61.9M) (-82.1%); loss/share: ($0.69) (-60.5%); Quick Assets: $72.5M (+5.2%).

Remaining 2019 and Early 2020 Milestones: Initiate a rolling NDA submission for umbralisib to treat adult patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma.

Report top-line PFS results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL trial evaluating U2 in patients with frontline and previously treated CLL.

Share results from the Phase 2b UNITY-NHL FL cohort with the FDA to determine potential filing opportunities.

