Cannae gains 5.4% as Dun & Bradstreet cost-cutting nears target

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) surges 5.4% after Dun & Bradstreet nearly achieves its full-year $200M expense reduction target in Q3 2019.

As of Sept. 30, total book value of portfolio company investments of $16.81 per share increased from $15.58 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q3 EPS of 64 cents beats the sole analyst estimate expecting a loss of 54 cents; compares with EPS of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Starting this quarter, Cannae reports D&B results on a current-quarter basis instead of the lag basis it used previously.

On Sept. 4, Cannae received net proceeds of $112.0M and recorded again of $82.2M on the closing of its sale of 2M shares of common stock of Ceridian HCM Holding through a secondary public offering.

Ceridian Q3 operating profit of $6.5M fell 60% from $16.2M in the year-ago quarter while total revenue of $202.3M increased 14% Y/Y.

Dun & Bradstreet generated GAAP net loss of $54.9M vs. net earnings of $57.4M a year ago; Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $194M rose 53% Y/Y; and GAAP revenue of $408.2M fell 1.5% Y/Y; current quarter revenue includes a reduction of revenue recognized due to deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments associated with D&B's privatization in February 2019.

The restaurant group's net loss was $13.2M vs. $21.7M net loss a year earlier; revenue of $247.7M vs. $269.3M.

T-Systems net earnings of $3.8M swings from net loss of $1.8M in Q3 2018 and revenue of $13.4M fell from $14.1M.

