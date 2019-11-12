Analysts praise DXC's strategic sale plan

RBC (Outperform) lowers its DXC (NYSE:DXC) target from $67 to $43 after the Q2 misses came with a new strategic plan to streamline the organization to focus on enterprise technology.

The firm says DXC could experience "significant upside" if management can execute the strategy and achieve $7+ EPS in FY22.

Cowen (Outperform, $40 target) says "we would be buyers" after the earnings call provided comfort that the "final cut has been made." The firm also sees the stock's valuation as attractive relative to its peers.