China on board with hemp, but not marijuana

Aiming to be a player in the global cannabidiol (CBD) market, China is moving quickly to ramp up production of cannabis, mainly hemp since it has been cultivated there for thousands of years.

The vast majority of production will be exported, however, due to strict regulations. For example, plants are not allowed to contain more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive component of weed. CBD extraction facilities are outfitted with security cameras and are monitored by local police.

The production and availability of marijuana is a non-starter since authorities consider it a dangerous narcotic. Trafficking in THC can lead to a life sentence in prison or even the death penalty.

According the the Hemp Business Journal, China accounted for ~11% of the $800M global CBD market in 2018, trailing Europe and the U.S.

