Crafty move by Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.7% ) trades slightly higher after reversing course and deciding to acquire Craft Brew Alliance (BREW +121.4% ) in full.

The beer company expects to pay for the deal in cash and sees a closing date of sometime in 2020.

By appearances, Anheuser-Busch may have struck an opportunistic deal after BREW's share price sank in September and October when the beer giant let an option to buy the company expire. There's also the value of the new brands. "Kona is a scarce asset whose value is partially obscured by declines with Widmer and Red Hook brands," noted MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk a few months ago. "We estimate that Kona alone is worth ~$350mn to equity holders, or ~80% upside to the current share price. This unrealistically implies significant negative value for Widmer and Red Hook," he calculated. Those numbers are unlikely to have changed much and make the upside potential intriguing.

A-B picks up Redhook, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Kona Brewing Company, Omission Beer, Square Mile Cider Company, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers and Wynwood Brewing with the acquisition.