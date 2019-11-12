Editas Medicine +5% on Q3 results

Editas Medicine (EDIT +4.9% ) Q3 results: Revenues: $3.8M (-73.8%).

Net loss: ($32.9M) (-116.4%); loss/share: ($0.66) (-106.3%); Quick Assets: $332.6M (-9.9%).

First patient dosing in Phase 1/2 EDIT-101 (AGN-151587) trial for LCA10 expected by early 2020.

EDIT-301 for hemoglobinopathies in vivo pre-clinical data to be presented at ASH.

The company amended Celgene collaboration to focus on engineered alpha-beta T cell medicines and is entitled to receive $70M payment.

Judith R. Abrams, M.D., is appointed as Chief Medical Officer.

Previously: Editas Medicine EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (Nov. 12)