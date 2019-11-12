Clean Energy Fuels in the green after mixed Q3 results

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE +1.3% ) moves higher despite reporting a slightly larger than expected Q3 loss, as Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose to $8.5M from $7.25M in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding an unrealized gain on commodity swaps, Q3 revenue fell 5.2% Y/Y, as revenue associated with higher volumes was largely offset by lower effective fuel prices due to lower natural gas prices and fuel price mix.

CLNE says it delivered 102.7M gallons during Q3, up 11.3% from the prior-year quarter; for the nine months ended Sept. 30, it delivered 297.5M gallons, 11.5% more than in the same nine-month period a year ago.