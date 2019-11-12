Sotherly Hotels +2.3% after Q3 beat and raise

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) rises 2.3% after Q3 FFO per share beats estimates and 2019 FFO per share guidance is raised.

Now sees 2019 FFO per share of 96 cents-98 cents vs. 91 cents-95 cents previously; compares with 98-cent average of two analyst estimates.

Sees Q3 RevPAR of $110.02-$110.91 vs. $109.60-$110.49 previously.

Sees Q3 total revenue of $184.3M-$185.8M vs. $184.2M-$187.1M; compares with the sole analyst estimate of $186.1M.

Q3 FFO per share of 31 cents improves from 6 cents in the year-ago quarter; compares with 13-cent average of two analyst estimates.

Q3 total revenue of $42.6M falls short of the single analyst estimate of $42.7M and increases from $41.4M a year ago.

