Disney gains on strong early streaming demand

Disney (DIS +1.7%) says consumer demand for the new Disney+ streaming service has exceeded its high expectations.
The company is working to resolve the technical issue that popped up for some users this morning.
Although the Disney+ launch has been on the calendar for a long time, shares of Netflix (NFLX -0.7%) are underperforming market averages on the day. In a nutshell, Disney+ subscribers can also bundle the new service with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month, which happens to be the same price as Netflix's most popular plan. Some analysts think most families will pay for both, while others have forecast that Disney's strong kids programming will lure some family subscribers away.
