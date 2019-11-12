Nvidia target lifted before earnings, 7nm launches

Susquehanna lifts its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) target from $190 to $240 ahead of the November 14 earnings report.

The firm says Nvidia "faces the most reasonable Street expectations in quite some time," with potential tailwinds from improving data center, Switch, and high GPU attach rates.

Susquehanna is "reasonably constructive" on NVDA's near-term, but is most excited the upcoming 7nm launches.

The firm maintains a positive view on NVDA. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.