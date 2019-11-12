Repsol looks to Alberta to replace Mexican, Venezuelan oil - Bloomberg

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) is looking to western Canada for oil for its European refineries amid dwindling supplies from Mexico and Venezuela, Bloomberg reports.

The Spanish oil company is considering using rail to transport as much as 500K bbl/month of heavy crude 1,900 miles from Alberta to Montreal before loading it onto tankers bound for Europe, and has considered shipping the crude to New Jersey for shipment to Europe, according to the report.

Repsol typically sources heavy crude supplies from Latin America, particularly Mexico and Venezuela, but civil strife and U.S. sanctions have crippled Venezuela's oil production, which has dropped below 700K bbl/day from more than 2M bbl/day four years ago, and Mexico oil production has fallen for 14 straight years to 1.83M bbl/day in 2018.