Canada Goose Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $202.11M (-12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, goos has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.