Energizer Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $712.79M (+81.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, enr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.