Meritor Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtor has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.