Spectrum Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $990.38M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, spb has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.