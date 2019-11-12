Horizon Global stumbles 24% post Q3 results

Horizon Global (HZN -24% ) reported Q3 revenue decrease of 8.3% Y/Y to $177.85M, due to lower net sales in Horizon Americas.

Company says they faced significant headwinds in Americas operations during Q3, with operational and execution issues negatively impacting their ability to fill orders in the aftermarket, retail and industrial channels, resulting in lost sales, while the impact of tariffs and higher manufacturing costs impacted profitability.

Sales by segments: Horizon Americas $96.2M (-16.7% Y/Y); and Horizon Europe-Africa $81.6M (+4% Y/Y)

Q3 Gross margin declined by 190 bps to 15.9%.

Q3 Operating loss reduced to $12.76M, compared to $29.9M a year ago.

Net cash used for operating activities for continuing operations YTD was $65.8M, compared to $74.54M.

Q3 Adj. EBITDA slipped to negative $3.05M, due to lower net sales and reduced gross margin in Horizon Americas; as compared to $9.81M a year ago.

Company completed the sale of APAC for $209.6M in net cash proceeds after payment of debt and transaction costs associated with operations and the transaction.

