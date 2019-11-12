Gold Fields says South Deep mine revival could prompt deal

The turnaround at the South Deep mine opens the way for Gold Fields (GFI -1.7% ) to make a deal after it returned to profit in 2019 following more than 10 years of losses, Bloomberg reports.

GFI would consider different "corporate structures" for South Deep, but the mine needs to build a track record of profitability before a final decision is taken in February 2021, CEO Nick Holland says.

The company on Friday raised South Deep's production targets for this year and next, and expects the operation to produce 5%-10% more than its initial 2019 guidance of 193K oz.

But investors remain skeptical after the mine repeatedly missed goals over the past decade, and power shortages and regulatory uncertainties in South Africa are compounding the challenges already faced by one of the world's deepest mines, Holland says.

"To get people to believe it can work we have to show good performance over a long period of time," the CEO tells Bloomberg.