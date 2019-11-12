More AMAT target boosts on earnings optimism

Stifel (Buy) raises its Applied Materials (AMAT -0.1% ) target from $57 to $67.

When AMAT reports earnings on November 14, the firm expects the call to have "a more optimistic tone that sets up 2020 for an above-average growth year for the company."

Wells Fargo (Outperform) raises AMAT from $58 to $62, expecting the company to reiterate its forecast that memory spending will recover in 2020. The firm notes that the timing of that recovery will remain a key focus for investors.

Related: Earlier today, Cowen lifted its AMAT target, forecasting an inline print and guidance.