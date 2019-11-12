Northern Oil on the rise as Q3 production jumps 53% Y/Y

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG +3.4% ) gaps higher despite missing Q3 earnings estimates, as oil and gas sales rose more than 8% Y/Y to $158M despite 4,500 boe/day of shut-ins and curtailments during the quarter.

Q3 cash flow from operations, excluding a $32.5M net decrease from changes in working capital and other items, rose 11% Q/Q to $103.5M.

Q3 production totaled 3.8M boe and averaged 40,786 boe/day, up 53% Y/Y and 17% Q/Q.

Ongoing production curtailments resulted in a 5% Q/Q increase in lease operating expenses to $8.62/boe in the quarter.

Due to Ground Game success over the last 12 months and an acceleration in development activity, NOG says it expects to add an additional 5-7 net wells to production from the Ground Game, for a total of 38-41 total net wells added to production during 2019.