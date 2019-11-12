ExOne takes step toward aluminum and titanium printing

ExOne (XONE +0.4% ) has announced a new clean-burning metal binder, CleanFuse, that will enable future binder jet 3D printing of premium metals such as aluminum and titanium, which are sensitive to carbon residue left behind by other binding agents during sintering.

The patent-pending formula will be available in the first quarter of 2020.

While ExOne systems already binder jet more than six qualified metals, including the popular stainless steels 316L, 304L and 17-4PH, a clean-burning binder is a key step in the development of binder jet 3D printing for some other high-demand metals, as well as some ceramics.