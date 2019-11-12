Heritage Financial loses a bull

D.A. Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis cuts Heritage Financial (HFWA -0.7% ) to neutral from buy as he sees limited potential for further gains as the stock trades at a premium to its mid-cap bank peers.

Sees more "pressures than help" making the prospect of accelerating growth and profitability more difficult.

Sees challenges in loan growth for Q4 2019 and FY2020 and net interest margin.

Rulis's recommendation compares with a Bearish quant rating; before his action, Sell-Side average rating was Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral).

Compare Heritage's key stats with those of its peers.