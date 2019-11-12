National Grid to use trucked LNG, CNG in U.S. amid gas supply constraints

National Grid (NGG +0.3% ) says it plans to use trucked shipments to ensure natural gas supplies to customers in New York and New England during the coldest parts of winter.

The Rhode Island Energy Facility Siting Board recently approved NGG's request for a temporary waiver from a licensing requirement to operate a temporary liquefied natural gas vaporization facility in the state which the utility has used for that purpose in the past.

NGG plans to truck in LNG to the site, where it will be vaporized and injected into the local gas distribution system to provide an emergency backup gas supply.

The utility has announced similar plans to truck in compressed natural gas to serve as backup supplies of gas during peak usage periods in New York state.

NGG says it needs to take the steps to ensure its customers have adequate access to supplies because New York and New Jersey regulators have slowed the progress of the Northeast Supply gas pipeline project,