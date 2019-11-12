Vipshop Holdings Limited Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.