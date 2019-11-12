Tower Semiconductor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-35.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.05M (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSEM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.