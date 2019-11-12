Cisco Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.09B (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.
