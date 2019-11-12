Targa Resources finds buyer for Permian crude gathering assets - report

Targa Resources (TRGP -0.5% ) has agreed to sell its Permian Basin crude oil gathering pipelines and storage terminals to Oryx Midstream for $135M, the Houston Chronicle reports.

TRGP announced its intention to sell the gathering assets as it reported its Q3 earnings last week.

Crude oil gathering makes up a small portion of TRGP's business: The assets in the Permian Basin moved 65K barrels of crude oil in 2018, while the company's 28.5K miles of natural gas pipelines moved 3.9T cf while its natural gas liquids pipelines moved 415K barrels of NGLs.