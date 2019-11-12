AbbVie's Rinvoq shows positive action in ankylosing spondylitis study

A Phase 2/3 clinical trial, SELECT-AXIS 1, evaluating AbbVie's (ABBV +3% ) JAK inhibitor Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in adult patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) (a type of arthritis primarily affecting the spine) showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting in Atlanta.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significantly greater proportion of treated patients achieving ASAS40 (40% improvement in AS) at week 14 compared to placebo (52% vs. 26%; p<0.001).

Participants were naïve to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs and had failed to respond adequately to or were intolerant of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

The FDA approved Rinvoq in August for rheumatoid arthritis. Late-stage studies in psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, atopic dermatitis, ulcerative colitis and giant cell arteritis are in process.