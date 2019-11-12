Boeing orders fall further behind Airbus; Air Lease swaps MAX for Dreamliner

Boeing (BA -0.5% ) reports net orders so far this year totaled just 45 at the end of October, down from 56 in September, further widening the gap with rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +1.1% ), which has now sold nearly 500 more planes.

Boeing took 10 new orders for widebody jets last month, including a "conversion" by Air Lease (AL -0.4% ) of 15 737 MAX orders into five 787 Dreamliners, while a second unnamed customer removed three MAX planes from the order book.

Monthly 787 deliveries have matched or exceeded production rates only five times this year, and Boeing's inability to hand over any MAX jets leaves it on track to end 2019 with little more than 400 jetliner deliveries, half of last year's total.

In the 10 months through October, Boeing deliveries totaled 321 aircraft vs. 625 delivered in the year-ago period.