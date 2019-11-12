Beazer Homes Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $777.55M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BZH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.