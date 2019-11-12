More on Contango Oil & Gas Q3 earnings

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF -4.3% ) Q3 revenues declined ~36% to $12.5M on lower prices and production.

Weighted average equivalent sales price was $4.05 per Mcfe, -17% Y/Y on 20% decrease in natural gas prices, a 10% decrease in crude oil prices, and a 59% decrease in natural gas liquids prices.

Q3 production of 3.1 Bcfe, or 33.7 Mmcfe per day, was towards the higher end of guidance; however, including Will Energy and White Star acquisitions pro forma production is estimated ~12 Bcfe.

Reported narrower net loss of $7.8M, compared to loss of $81.5M

Posted adjusted EBITDAX of $5.2M

During the quarter, the company completed public offering of 51.4M shares for net proceeds of ~$46.2M and private placement of 0.8M preferred shares for net proceeds of ~$7.5M; also replaced maturing credit agreement with a new five-year revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank and other lenders

The company ended the quarter with outstanding debt of $28.1M

