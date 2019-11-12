Trump says stocks would be much higher if Fed cooperated

Each of the three major U.S. stock averages would be up 25% more if the Federal Reserve was working with the administration, President Trump said in a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

Since his election, the S&P 500 rose over 45%, the Dow up 50%, and the Nasdaq up 60%, he said.

Trump also says the economy continues to grow despite the "near record number of rate increases" since he was elected, adding that the Fed was "far too fast to increase and far too slow a decrease" rates.

The Nasdaq rises 0.4% , down from its 0.6% increase earlier; the Dow is up 0.1% , and the S&P 500 +0.2% .

Update at 12:35 PM ET: "Regulation cuts may have had a bigger impact" on the economy than tax cuts, Trump said, adding that it was quicker to cut regulations than to implement tax cuts.

Webcast here.