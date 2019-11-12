Copa Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.24 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $698.59M (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.