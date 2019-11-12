Chesapeake Energy plunges to 25-year lows

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -16.6% ) shares continue their free-fall, and have now shed more than half their value since the company issued a going concern warning and missed Q3 earnings expectations a week ago.

CHK 8% coupon bonds due in 2027 - the company's most actively-traded bonds by volume - reportedly are fetching a record low average of 55.29 cents on the dollar.

But CHK "has plenty of options at its disposal and a bankruptcy is not imminent in our view," says James Mick, a portfolio manager with Tortoise Advisors.

Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey says "'too big to fail' remains the prevailing view on Chesapeake."