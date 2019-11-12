Wynn Macau confident on VIP segment

Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN) COO Linda Chen says the casino company is "not worried at all" with the ongoing contraction in the VIP gaming sector.

Chen expects stabilizing VIP trends in Macau for the balance of the year at the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace properties. Her statement follows shortly on an estimate by Bernstein that VIP traffic fell off by around 30% for the first ten days of November.

Wynn Macau saw its Q3 profit drop by close to 50% Y/Y in Q3.

Looking ahead, some analysts see a benefit for certain casino operators if the mix of mass market traffic is higher.