South African union to sign wage deals with platinum miners
Nov. 12, 2019
- South Africa's big trio of platinum producers - Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL), Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF) and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) - will sign labor deals tomorrow, the AMCU mining union says.
- Final terms are not yet clear; AMCU had demanded wage hikes for its lowest-paid members of 1,500 rand per month for the next three years, which would be a nearly 40% cumulative increase over the period.
- The union has been negotiating with the country's biggest platinum miners since June, and in October referred the dispute to a government dispute resolution body.
- Relevant tickers include PPLT, PLTM, PTM, PGM