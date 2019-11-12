Trump says U.S.-China trade deal could come soon

President Trump said that China is "dying to make a deal" and that could happen soon, but gave no details in a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

"We're taking in billions of billions of dollars in tariffs that China is paying," he said, even though the tariffs are paid by whoever is importing the Chinese goods.

Trump points to the lower value of Chinese currency as paying for the tariffs.

After paring earlier gains, the three major U.S. stock averages are turning up. The Nasdaq +0.5% , the S&P 500 +0.3% , and the Dow rises 0.1% .

For trade in general, Trump said, "We're working on legislation called the United States Reciprocal Act," that would require the U.S. to charge the same tariffs that other countries impose on U.S. goods; Trump also noted that that would be subject to regaining the House.