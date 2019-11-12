Ambac, BofA settlement chances increase, BTIG says

The probability of Ambac Financial Group (AMBC +2.4% ) and Countrywide/Bank of America (BAC -0.1% ) settling their representation and warranty dispute is increasing, writes BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna.

A trial date has been set for July 13, 2020.

"As we have previously noted, "R&W settlements tend to occur between the final resolution of summary judgments and trial," Bologna wrote.

The case's resolution represents "the single largest potential catalyst for AMBC shares, in our view," Bologna wrote.

One item still to be resolved is Countrywide/BAC's request for leave to appeal a New York state's court of appeals ruling that preserves Ambac's breach of contract and fraudulent inducement claim against Countrywide/BAC.

Bologna expects an answer from the court in "coming weeks," which would remove "the only remaining obstacle."

Previously: Ambac gains 2.6% after appellate court win in BofA suit (Sept. 18)