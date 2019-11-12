All eyes on SmileDirectClub ahead of Q3 report; shares down 4%

IPO flop SmileDirectClub (SDC -4.4% ) is set to release Q3 results after the close today, its first quarterly report since its U.S. debut on September 12. Shares are currently exchanging hands 50% below its $23 offering price due to a range of issues including the appearance of self-dealing by the CEO, headwinds-generating legislation in California and its lack of disclosure that some of its stores were "raided" by California authorities in May 2018, months before it filed (August) a preliminary prospectus for its IPO.

Investors will be keen to hear management's update on regulatory issues and legislation that could affect its business model.

Per Yahoo Finance, consensus Q3 view is a loss/share of ($0.98) on revenue of $165.4M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was $6.2M last quarter and $4.3M in Q3 2018.

Another key metric is average selling price (ASP) which was $1,764 in H1, 7% below the list price of $1,895.