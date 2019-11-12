Teekay Tankers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.1M (-45.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tnk has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.