IAC's mobile unit nearing $200M in revenue - report

IAC's (IAC -0.6% ) fast-growing mobile app division has built and acquired about eight customer-facing apps in the past five years and hopes to achieve eight more this year, according to Axios sources.

The Mosaic division could bring in $200M in annual revenue in 2019 and has reportedly racked up seven consecutive quarters of growth.

The division currently owns the popular apps Robokiller (spam blocker) and iTranslate. Mosaic is now looking to acquire apps in emerging categories like mental health, which could include meditation or mood tracking.

IAC will finance Mosaic's purchases or projects, but Mosaic has to pay IAC back.

Mosaic apps have around 4M paying users compared to the 5.7M for Tinder, which is owned by Match Group.

IAC is working on a spin-off of Match and wants to continue building up businesses to spin out for a profit.