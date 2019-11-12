Stocks ease off of fresh records

The three major U.S. stock average hold onto gains after President Trump provided little insight into U.S.-China trade talks at a speech he gave in New York.

A China trade deal could come soon, but if there is no deal, he'll raise tariffs, he said.

In what's become a familiar theme, the S&P 500 touched another record intraday high of 3,102.61 earlier in the session; S&P is now up 0.3% at 3,097.3.

The Nasdaq reached an intraday high of 8,514.84 earlier; it's now up 0.5% to 8,502.8; Dow rises 0.2% .

The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down a basis point to 1.929%.

By S&P 500 sector, health care ( +0.8% ) and communication services ( +0.6% ) outperform the broader market, while energy ( -0.2% ) and real estate ( -0.2% ) lag.

Crude oil rises 0.4% to $57.09 per barrel.