Stocks ease off of fresh records

The three major U.S. stock average hold onto gains after President Trump provided little insight into U.S.-China trade talks at a speech he gave in New York.
A China trade deal could come soon, but if there is no deal, he'll raise tariffs, he said.
In what's become a familiar theme, the S&P 500 touched another record intraday high of 3,102.61 earlier in the session; S&P is now up 0.3% at 3,097.3.
The Nasdaq reached an intraday high of 8,514.84 earlier; it's now up 0.5% to 8,502.8; Dow rises 0.2%.
The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down a basis point to 1.929%.
By S&P 500 sector, health care (+0.8%) and communication services (+0.6%) outperform the broader market, while energy (-0.2%) and real estate (-0.2%) lag.
Crude oil rises 0.4% to $57.09 per barrel.
The Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 98.32.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis