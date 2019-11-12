Netflix in the spotlight as Disney+ debuts

Netflix (NFLX -0.9% ) is a hot topic on Wall Street as the streamer faces its first day of direct competition from Disney+.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Buy rating): "Netflix is likely to see some incremental churn from new competition – but it should be modest. Only 5% of our survey pool said they are likely to cancel the service for Disney+ , and that percentage likely includes some subs that were going to cancel anyway (est. ~6% quarterly churn normally). We continue to see Netflix as a staple in TV streaming and we think Netflix’s 4Q subscriber guidance was reasonably conservative."

Needham (Hold rating): "NFLX’s price point is too high given the competitive streaming landscape ... We project NFLX will lose 10mm US subs during 2020 unless it offers a service priced below its core $13/month service."

Raymond James (Strong Buy rating): "Given subdued sentiment, we believe shares recover in November as investors get more comfortable with competition ... 'Streaming wars' are overblown. Our survey data consistently show D2C services that consumers use multiple services (next update in 4Q). Following the early November launches of AppleTV+ and Disney+, we expect to see data supporting our view point."

Evercore ISI (In-line rating): "Competition unsurprisingly another theme ... we continue to expect competition will have a bigger impact on Netflix’s content costs than on subscriber or pricing growth."

Sell-side ratings scorecard on NFLX: 27 Buy-equivalent ratings, 11 Neutral-equivalent ratings, 4 Sell-equivalent ratings.