BP Midstream eyes potential Mars oil pipeline expansion

BP Midstream Partners (BPMP +1.5% ) is considering an expansion of its Mars crude oil pipeline to accommodate new volumes from offshore oil fields, CFO Craig Coburn says.

The Mars pipeline, which has a mainline capacity of 400K bbl/day, would be expanded to ship increased crude volumes from Gulf of Mexico fields such as Vito and Power Nap, Coburn on today's earnings conference call.

BPMP's total Q3 pipeline gross throughput fell slightly from the previous quarter to 1.6M boe/day, due in part to disruptions in service caused by Hurricane Barry in July.

Coburn said the disruptions were offset by record throughput on the BP 2 pipeline of 316K bbl/day, the highest achieved on the pipeline since BPMP's IPO.

BPMP trades higher after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues.