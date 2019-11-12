Silvercorp Metals cut by Alliance Global on valuation

Silvercorp Metals (SVM +2.8% ) moves higher despite getting downgraded to Neutral from Buy on valuation by Alliance Global Partners.

"An upward revision to the grades and recoveries has increased our life of mine production estimates at both the Ying mine and the GC mine," Alliance's Bhakti Pavani writes, lifting the firm's net asset value estimate for SVM to $748M ($4.35/share) from $725M ($4.25/share).

But Pavani thinks SVM is now fairly valued, as it trades above the firm's revised NAV estimate, which assumes a discount rate of 7% and uses a flat, long-term benchmark price of silver, lead, and zinc of $20/oz. Ag, $1/lb. Pb and $1.3/lb. Zn.

SVM's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.