Burger King to test new Impossible menu items

Burger King (NYSE:QSR) is adding new types of Impossible Foods' (IMPSBL) menu offerings at 180 locations in the U.S. The items to be tested including an Impossible Whopper Jr. and Impossible Cheeseburger.

The Impossible burgers will be included in value offering deals at the test locations and will also land on the chain's kids' menu for the first time.

Looking ahead, Impossible Foods CEO David Lee thinks the alternative protein trend is more than just a fad. "We expect eventually for Impossible to become the new normal, where generations will look up at their grandmas and say I can't believe you used to eat meat from an animal," he tells Business Insider.