FTNT, VRNT gain as bull returns

Goldman resumes coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) with a Buy rating and $113 target, an 18% upside.

The firm also reinstates Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) at Buy and $58, a 21% upside.

Analyst Brian Essex: "Within our coverage universe, we prefer stocks of companies with favorable exposure to next-generation security, an ability to take share in key markets, a demonstrated ability to execute, and strong fundamentals with cash flow."

High-growth software stocks have pulled back in the past few months, but Essex thinks the market will continue to reward "share gainers in the market with a premium to peers."

Fortinet shares are up 3.8% to $99.60. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.