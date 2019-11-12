New York governor threatens to revoke National Grid license

The feud between National Grid (NGG -0.2% ) and New York's Gov. Cuomo ratchets up after the governor threatens to revoke the utility's license to operate in the southern part of the state within two weeks.

Cuomo accuses NGG of "mishandling" its gas supply system and recklessly disregarding its obligations as a public utility when it imposed a freeze on new gas hookups after the state rejected a $1B expansion to the Northeast Supply gas pipeline, which the company says is crucial to meet rising demand.

NGG, which supplies gas to 1.8M customers in New York City and on Long Island, said it will review Cuomo's request and "continue to work with all parties on these critical natural gas supply issues."