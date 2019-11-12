Escalating protests sink Chilean stocks, currency

Chilean-based stocks are hit hard and the peso falls to a historic low amid escalating demonstrations and protests in the country.
Chile's currency plunged to more than 800 pesos per dollar, down more than 10% since mid-October, but the central bank president says the country's fiscal situation remains "solid."
Among major stocks: SQM -8.4%, ALB -3.8%, BCH -6.5%, BSAC -4.6%, LTM -3.1%, CCU -3%, ENIA -2.1%, AKO.A -14.4%.
State workers and some unionized miners in Chile launched a nationwide walkout today, saying they were not satisfied by the government's pledge to rewrite the country's criticized dictatorship-era constitution.
But the announcement has created a near-panic in financial markets, which fear a new constitution would undermine the free market policies that have made Chile one of South America's wealthier economies.
