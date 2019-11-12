Escalating protests sink Chilean stocks, currency

Chilean-based stocks are hit hard and the peso falls to a historic low amid escalating demonstrations and protests in the country.

Chile's currency plunged to more than 800 pesos per dollar, down more than 10% since mid-October, but the central bank president says the country's fiscal situation remains "solid."

Among major stocks: SQM -8.4% , ALB -3.8% , BCH -6.5% , BSAC -4.6% , LTM -3.1% , CCU -3% , ENIA -2.1% , AKO.A -14.4% .

State workers and some unionized miners in Chile launched a nationwide walkout today, saying they were not satisfied by the government's pledge to rewrite the country's criticized dictatorship-era constitution.

But the announcement has created a near-panic in financial markets, which fear a new constitution would undermine the free market policies that have made Chile one of South America's wealthier economies.

ETFs: ECH, CH