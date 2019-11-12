Stocks get knocked off of record highs

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow each dipped into the red after the S&P and Nasdaq had touched record intraday highs.
With less than an hour left in the regular trading session, the Nasdaq holds onto a 0.1% gain, the S&P is roughly flat, and the Dow dips 0.1%.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury increases its gain, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 1.915%.
Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, energy (-0.9%) and real estate (-0.2%) are the biggest decliners, while healthcare (+0.6%) and utilities (+0.2%) outperform the broader market.
Crude oil, which had risen earlier, drifts down 0.1% to $56.81 per barrel.
Gold, meanwhile, perks up 0.2% to $1,459.70 per ounce.
Now read: Stocks ease off of fresh records »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis