Stocks get knocked off of record highs

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow each dipped into the red after the S&P and Nasdaq had touched record intraday highs.

With less than an hour left in the regular trading session, the Nasdaq holds onto a 0.1% gain , the S&P is roughly flat, and the Dow dips 0.1% .

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury increases its gain, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 1.915%.

Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, energy ( -0.9% ) and real estate ( -0.2% ) are the biggest decliners, while healthcare ( +0.6% ) and utilities ( +0.2% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil, which had risen earlier, drifts down 0.1% to $56.81 per barrel.