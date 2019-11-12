CSX cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank on lower coal shipments, pricing

CSX Corp. (CSX -1.8% ) drags railroad names lower after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy and cut the stock price target to $74 from $82, citing concerns over lower 2020 revenue and margin headwinds from lower coal shipments and pricing.

Mehrotra is particularly concerned over exports of metallurgical coal, whose prices are more than 30% lower YTD.

"Our top line and cost estimates imply it will be difficult for CSX to expand margins in 2020, reflecting almost superhuman margin performance by management to date... and above-mentioned headwinds in coal (most of which we expect to be price-led and drop to the bottom line)," Mehrotra writes.

Also lower: NSC -0.6% , UNP -0.9% , KSU -0.6% .

CSX's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.